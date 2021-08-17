Madhya Pradesh: Appointment seeking teachers to do ‘Rakhigiri’ with Shivraj

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers selected but struggling to get appointment letter from school education department have decided to present Rakhis to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

State coordinator of the selected teachers association, Amit Gautam said that selected female teachers will come to Bhopal on August 18 and symbolically tie rakhi to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Coordination among over 28,000 selected teachers is being made. “We are trying to bring all selected candidates under one platform to organise a big protest in the state capital,” said Gautam.

Selected candidates have also started a campaign on social media platforms and are demanding immediate appointment letters. ‘It has been over 3 years that we have been selected. We have also got lot of assurances from various leaders but not appointment letters,’ said one of the selected teachers, Naveeen Shrivastava.

Now they have also started posting news cuttings where CM Chouhan had made statement that appointment of new teachers would be completed before commencement of the new academic session.

“After long wait of seven years MP government started teachers’ recruitment in 2018 on about 30,000 posts. But even after three years CM Chouhan is not able to give us joining in schools,” said Rohit Sharma, one of the selected teachers in his tweet.

State BJP chief assures

Meanwhile, BJP state president and MP from Khajuraho, VD Sharma said in a programme in Jobat that chief minister will take care of the issue. “One doesn’t know what Kamal Nath did in this issue that the appointments are stuck till date. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will definitely do something very soon,” said Sharma.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:33 PM IST