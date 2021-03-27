Madhya Pradesh among 6 states reporting surge in Covid cases; account for 79.57% of new infections

New Delhi/Bhopal: Six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - continue to report a high surge in daily Covid-19 cases and account for 79.57 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and currently comprise 3.8 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, according to the ministry. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said. Ten states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

A net incline of 31,581 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The total vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 5.8 crore, the ministry said. More than 5.81 crore (5,81,09,773) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,45,168 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.