Madhya Pradesh: Amarkantak achieves 100% vaccination, chief minister says well done

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Amarkantak, which achieved 100 per cent vaccination on Sunday. About 4,732 people have been vaccinated with first dose of Covid.

Anuppur district collector Sonia Mina said there are 15 wards in city council of Amarkantak, which has 5055 voters. First dose of vaccine has been administered to 4,732 beneficiaries. In all, 245 people are out of station and 47 people are suffering from other diseases, so they have not been administered doses. Thirty two people are dead.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that decline in corona cases does not mean that people should be careless. The state has reported 12 positive cases of corona. Positive rate is 0.01 per cent in MP while 13 Covid patients have been discharged. About 72,360 samples were sent for testing.

“Proper arrangement of oxygen has been made in all public hospitals. Those who have not been vaccinated so far, they should immediately approach vaccination centres for vaccination,” he added.