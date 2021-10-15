Madhya Pradesh: Allot shops to firecracker traders

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): During a review meet, collector Frank Noble A directed officials to file complaints and take strict action against 102 illegal colonies developed across the town.

He was told that notices have been served to 43 colonizers and reassessment proceedings are underway against 39 colonisers.

Collector directed officers to examine the licences of biodiesel petrol pumps in the district.

He also directed that a visitor’s book be maintained in all the offices.

He directed SDMs to allocate shops to firecracker traders before issuing temporary licences and take strict action against illegal sale of firecrackers.

Zila panchayat chief executive officer Nilesh Parikh, joint collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey, deputy collector RB Sindoskar, Raghogarh sub-divisional officer, Chanchauda SDM tehsildars and naib tehsildars were present.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:31 AM IST