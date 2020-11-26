Madhya Pradesh: After bypolls, Congress soul-searching to reveal people fed up with old faces

BHOPAL: If and when the state Congress chooses to analyse the reasons for its rout in the recently concluded by-elections to the 28 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state, it would do well to dwell on the fact that people are fed up of its old faces. An analysis of the results shows that, out of the nine MLAs of the party who won in the bypolls, eight were new faces.

The difference between the votes polled by the BJP and the Congress was just one-half per cent in the 2018 polls. However, the BJP has managed to increase the gap in the bypolls. And the Congress’s reverses mainly came from the constituencies where the party had fielded old faces. They all have lost with huge margins.

None of the Congress winners is more than 60 years of age. The seniormost among them is Suresh Raje, 59, elected from Dabra. The same had happened in the 2018 polls, too. Most of the Congress MLAs elected at that time were first-timers.