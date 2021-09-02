Madhya Pradesh: 982 more candidates qualify for MP Civil Judge mains examination 2021 post re-computation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 982 more candidates have qualified for MP Civil Judge mains examination 2021 after re-computation by High Court on the basis of Supreme Court Pallav-Mongia case.

Earlier, 250 candidates were qualified. Now Mains examination will be held on September 25 and 26.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda said, “After HC admitted six questions were wrongly answered initially, 250 candidates qualified for mains. After it, a section of candidate challenged HC decision taking ground of Supreme Court’s Pallav Mongia case and demanded re-computation. HC admitted the petition and considered re-computation and made 982 candidates more eligible for mains examinations. HC had postponed main examinations, which was scheduled on August 28 and August 29. Now after re-computation, HC had decided to organize mains examinations on September 25 and September 26. ”

