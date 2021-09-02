e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 982 more candidates qualify for MP Civil Judge mains examination 2021 post re-computation

Advocate Prashant Manchanda said, “After HC admitted six questions were wrongly answered initially, 250 candidates qualified for mains. After it, a section of candidate challenged HC decision taking ground of Supreme Court’s Pallav Mongia case and demanded re-computation."
Staff Reporter
| Pixabay

| Pixabay

Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 982 more candidates have qualified for MP Civil Judge mains examination 2021 after re-computation by High Court on the basis of Supreme Court Pallav-Mongia case.

Earlier, 250 candidates were qualified. Now Mains examination will be held on September 25 and 26.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda said, “After HC admitted six questions were wrongly answered initially, 250 candidates qualified for mains. After it, a section of candidate challenged HC decision taking ground of Supreme Court’s Pallav Mongia case and demanded re-computation. HC admitted the petition and considered re-computation and made 982 candidates more eligible for mains examinations. HC had postponed main examinations, which was scheduled on August 28 and August 29. Now after re-computation, HC had decided to organize mains examinations on September 25 and September 26. ”

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 6-8 students back on ‘track’ as the city’s schools reopen

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal