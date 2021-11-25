e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to be launched in India by DecemberCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 960 new cases, 41 deaths, 1,043 recoveries
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:45 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Naivedya on KBC hot seat

The episode was aired on Wednesday. KBC Student Special Week has been organised by Sony TV to encourage children on the occasion of Children's Day.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine-year-old Naivedya Agrawal of the state capital occupied the hot seat at Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) before film actor Amitabh Bachchan under KBC Student Special Week.

The episode was aired on Wednesday. KBC Student Special Week has been organised by Sony TV to encourage children on the occasion of Children's Day. And the child has made his place in the episode.

Naivedya is the youngest child from Bhopal, who has reached the hot seat at the age of 9. His family is very happy when he reached KBC.

Naivedya is the grandson of pediatrician Dr GK Agarwal and son of Rajni and Gunjan Agarwal. One crore child from across the country had registered for KBC, out of whom only 30 children have been included in TV shows after passing the tests at various levels.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Human trafficking racket busted in Indore; nine held Madhya Pradesh: Human trafficking racket busted in Indore; nine held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:45 AM IST
Advertisement