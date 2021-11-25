Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Naivedya on KBC hot seat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine-year-old Naivedya Agrawal of the state capital occupied the hot seat at Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) before film actor Amitabh Bachchan under KBC Student Special Week.

The episode was aired on Wednesday. KBC Student Special Week has been organised by Sony TV to encourage children on the occasion of Children's Day. And the child has made his place in the episode.

Naivedya is the youngest child from Bhopal, who has reached the hot seat at the age of 9. His family is very happy when he reached KBC.

Naivedya is the grandson of pediatrician Dr GK Agarwal and son of Rajni and Gunjan Agarwal. One crore child from across the country had registered for KBC, out of whom only 30 children have been included in TV shows after passing the tests at various levels.

