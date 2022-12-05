Madhya Pradesh: 6k volunteers take part Run Bhopal Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 6,000 volunteers took part in a marathon Run Bhopal Run organised in the city on Sunday.

Two races were organised in the event. The first race of 10 km was started at 6.30 am and the second race of 5 km started at 7 am.

It started from TT Nagar Stadium and passed through Community Hall, Post Office, Rang Mahal, Palash Hotel, Banganga, Polytechnic College Square, Kamla Park, Ret Ghat. It ended at TT Nagar Stadium. Stations’ incharge and staff also took part. DCP Sai Krishna Thota joined the race.

Athlete Sanjai Banerji ran 10 kilometres in the marathon and was made a pacer for 75 minutes bus at the age of 62. He successfully completed the race in 72 minutes.

The concept of pacing in a race is that the race organiser makes different pacers for different times frames to be completed by the runner. In the 10-kilometre run, there were three pacers for 60 minutes, 75 minutes and 80 minutes. “Our job is to get a group of runners to complete the race in that particular time. The time frame is called a bus,” Banerji said.

