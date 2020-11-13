Madhya Pradesh: 50 in Dewas, 48 in Sagar test Corone positive on Diwali eve

On the eve of Diwali, Dewas witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases as 50 people were tested for the infection on Friday. Similarly 48 people were diagnosed with the fatal virus in Sagar. Ratlam reported 27 corona positives, Vidisha 25 cases and Balaghat 20 cases on the day.

On Thursday, Dewas had just 10 corona cases while the Sagar single-day count on the day stood at 19. Within 24 hours, as many as 98 people got infected. However, twenty seven districts reported either 10 or below corona positive cases on the day.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1048 corona positive cases taking its tally to 1,82,045. On the day 11 people succumbed to the infection pushing the toll to 3076.

The Coronavirus positivity rate stood at 3.9 per cent. There are 8876 positive cases in the state, while the 170093 people have been cured. Eight hundred thirty three people were discharged from the hospital on the day.

Major cities like Indore reported 195 positive cases and its tally stood at 35321 and toll 710. Jabalpur reported 53 positive cases and tally 13257 and Gwalior reported 80 positives.