Madhya Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Farmer Axed To Death, Four Arrested

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old farmer was axed to death in Bouliha village under Singhpur police station, official sources said on Wednesday. Immediately after the incident, the police registered a case and detained some culprits. According to reports, Ramji Ahirwar was farming in the land of Kaushalya Kori. When there was a hailstorm and rain on Tuesday morning, Ahirwar told his wife Premabai that he was going to see the farmland, because the hailstorm may have caused a heavy loss to the corps.

The accused Rambahoriahirwar, Nandlal Ahirwar, Mukesh Ahirwar, Sandeep Ahirwar, Babulal Ahirwar and Rajendra Ahirwar were destroying crops in the field. Ramji told them to leave the farmland, but all the six people were so angry at his request that they attacked him with sticks and an axe. The attackers then left an injured Ramji to the field and ran away. Afterwards when another farmer Raja Bagahi was passing by the farmland, he saw Ramji lying in a pool of blood.

He informed the family members of Ramji who was rushed to the district hospital where he died. According to sources, Ramji had a dispute with the accused, and some people abused him on January 1. He lodged a complaint at the Raigaon police outpost. They were angry with Ramji after he had lodged a complaint and destroying crops at the farmland. The police took four of the six culprits into their custody. Police station in-charge Shailendra Patel said all other culprits would soon be arrested.

Two Minor Girls Of Same Family Drown In Pond

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls of the same family drowned in a pond in Janwa village under Kirnapur police station in Balaghat district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The family of the girls lived on Laweri Marg behind which there is a pond.

The girls Archi Vimal tande and Prachi Khileshwar Tande, both two and a half years old, were playing near the pond. They suddenly fell into it and died.

As they did not return home, the family members began to search for them and found the girls in the pond. The in-charge of Kirnapur police station said because it was dark, the bodies were kept in the hospital and handed over to the family on Wednesday.