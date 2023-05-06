Madhya Pradesh: 4 members of family lose consciousness after honeybees attack them

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family lost their consciousness after honeybee colonies attacked them when they were passing by Bamera road near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday, forest officials said. When the circle officer of Pataur forest area Arpit Mairal came to know of the incident, he rushed to the spot and got the family members admitted to a hospital.

According to reports, a resident of Kaseru, Dharmendra, was going somewhere with his wife and two minor daughters. As soon as they reached Pataur village, the honeybee colonies attacked them. All the four lost their consciousness. Mairal said no sooner had he come to know of the incident than he rushed to the spot. The injured are undergoing treatment, he said.