Madhya Pradesh: 4 children die in 48 hours in Shahdol district hospital pediatric , new born care units

Shahdol: For deaths were reported in special new born care unit (SNCU) and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) of district hospital here in last 48 hours. With this, the death figure touched 12 in both the units.

According to information, those who died included a pre-mature baby. It was a 6-month-old foetus that weighed 600 grams. The deceased included 11-day- old Saroj Sariya of Dindori who died of pneumonia while 7-month old Rajkumar Kol from Pali died of pneumonia and brain fever. Ritika Jaiswal, the 1.6-month-old baby from Pongari village died of different kind of pneumonia.

At present, district hospital’s SNCU has 22 children and PICU has nine children. The district administration and health department have yet to sit up and take notice of deaths. No effective measures were taken in this regard till filing of this report.