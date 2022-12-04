Madhya Pradesh: 30 kids fall ill after consuming midday meal in Berasia

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 30 children fell ill after consuming midday meal at a government school in Bhaisonda village in Berasia development block. “Two of them are serious. One of them has been admitted to community health centre while other has been referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” Berasia corporator Raju Thakad said. The incident took place three days back but administration swung into action on Saturday after receiving information from the police. SDM Berasia Aditya Jain, SDOP KK Verma, station incharge Berasia Girish Tripathi reached the school and started the investigation. The administration has cancelled the contract for preparing midday meals. The contract will be given to other people. Beraia police station incharge KN Bharadwaj said that police informed Berasia SDM who took action on Saturday. Incident was reported three days back. A team led by SDM Aditya Jain visited school and inquired about children’s health. SDM Berasia Adtiya Jain said, “We have suspended midday meal group. New group will be assigned charge of preparing midday meal.”