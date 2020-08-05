Madhya Pradesh: 28 districts record deficit rainfall- Check out full details

With the progress of monsoon remaining sluggish in July, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 11 per cent deficient rainfall. The MeT department data shows that

28 districts in state have recorded deficit rainfall by end of July. July ended with a 11 per cent deficient rainfall as it received 383.2mm rainfall in the month , while the normal average is 432.1mm

However, Bhopal is among the districts which recorded surplus rains, all thanks to bountiful rains in June. Bhopal has recorded 16 per cent surplus rainfall. The other districts which have surplus rainfall include Singrauli (+46), Barwani(+43), Tikamgarh (+38), Burhanpur(+26) Rewa(+24), Khandwa (+18), Dewas(+17), Khargone (+14), Sidhi(+11), Agar-Malwa(+10), Satna(+9), Morena(+9), Indore(+3), Ashok Nagar(+2), Chhindwara (+1). Dindori and Umaria have optimum rainfall.

The district which have deficit rainfall are Hoshangabad (-40), Balaghat (-38), Gwalior (-36), Damoh ( -36), Mandsaur (-35), Shivpuri (-33), Chhattarpur (-32), Jabalpur(-32), Sagar(-30), Katni (-29), Alirajpur (-26), Narsingpur(-25), Dhar(-25), Guna (-25), Bhind (-23), Sheopur (-22) Rajgarh (-17), Mandla(-17), Neemuch (-13), Sehore (-11), Seoni (-9) and Shahdol (-9), Vidisha (-9), Harda(-7), Jhabua(-3), Anupur(-2), Ujjain(-1), Ratlam (-1).

Heavy rains on cards

Monsoon is active in state for the last couple of days and Metrological department has issued warning for heavy rain. Meteorological department said entire Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience rain as low pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal. Those districts which are likely to experience heavy in next 24 hours include Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Badwani, Jhabua, Indore, Ujjain, Guna, Datia, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandasur, Umaria, Ratlam, Gwalior, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan.