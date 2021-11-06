Madhya Pradesh: 23-year-old youth dies in Damoh, murder suspected

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old-youth died whose eyes were blown out and ears were cut off in Damoh on Saturday, an official said.

The dead youth has been identified as Atul Tiwari (23), resident of Futera Ward.

According to the GRP police, the youth was found seriously injured on the railway track between Futera and Patharia gates. He was half naked, eyes were blown out and his ears were also cut off. The police admitted him to the district hospital and informed the family members. But the youth died shortly after he was admitted to the hospital.

Neighbour Nitya Pyasi said that Atul was missing from the house since Friday night. His family members searched for him, but he could not be traced. The family members are, however, not ready to make any remark over the incident. They have not cast any doubt on anyone.

Dehat police station TI Vijay Singh Rajput says that a seriously injured youth was found in half naked state near the railway track. In the preliminary investigation it appears that he has been murdered. Though the reason of death would be clear after the post-mortem report. The police registered a case and started investigation into the matter, he added.

