Madhya Pradesh: 23 teachers, 80 principals feted for extraordinary contribution.

Bhopal: As many as 23 teachers and 80 school principals were feted for their extraordinary contribution in school education in an online programme organised by the school education department on Tuesday. The school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, during the programme, said that teachers are seen with memorandums most of the time. “It’s not a trade union. The department will take care of your needs; you discharge your duties honestly,” said the minister.

Parmar also urged the teachers to start working on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The British had destroyed the Indian traditional education system that was expected to be restored soon through the NEP, he added.

In all, 23 teachers from across the state were given state-level teachers’ awards, which includes a citation and a cash award of Rs 25,000. Two teachers were selected for the national-level teachers’ award.

Moreover, those 80 principals and teachers were also felicitated whose schools gave more than 90% results in the board examinations.

Interesting comments