Madhya Pradesh: 2 fake journos arrested

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two fake journalists who threatened a woman in the Choksey locality of Pithampur and demanded Rs 1,00,000 were arrested by the police.

Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Bhadauria said that, Asha Bai, a resident of Choksey locality, was having a dispute with her daughter-in-law and the latter had consumed something and fell ill.

Fake portal journalist BL Khair and Karan Minaria, living in Geeta Nagar, got to know about this, then they reached the woman's house and they said that we will publish the news and ruin her reputation in society. If you want to stop the news then you give us Rs 1,00,000. When the woman said that I cannot give that much money, I am ready to give Rs 10,000 to 15,000, but both the fake journalists refused, they were not ready to take less than 1 lakh. When the fake journalist started arguing with the woman, the woman made a video of these two fake journalists and informed the police.

As soon as the police got the information, the station in-charge Bhadoria arrested both these fake journalists and brought them to the police station, recovered fake identity cards from them, and registered a case against both of them under Indian Penal Act Section 384 and 385.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:58 AM IST