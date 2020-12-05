Madhya Pradesh: 18 districts report over 10 Covid cases

BHOPAL

Eighteen districts, including all the four major cities out of 52 districts, reported corona-positive over 10 cases in the state on Saturday. Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Morena reported only just one case each.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,352 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 213,050 and toll to 3,326 with 12 more deaths on Saturday. A total of 13,532 were positive cases, while 196,192 was the total number of cured patients with 1,449 were cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 4.5 per cent with 29,952 samples sent for the testing and 141 samples rejected. Below five per cent corona-positive rate, which is supposed to be the danger mark, has been maintained for the past week in the state.

Indore reported 546 -positive cases and its tally rose to 44,918 cases and toll to 779. Bhopal reported 324 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 33,569 and toll is now 527. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 23 and 53 corona-positive cases.

Despite a positive rate below five per cent, various districts continued to report an increased number of corona cases. Ratlam reported 28 positive cases, while Vidisha reported 22 and Dewas 20 positive cases. Shivpuri reported 18 positive cases. Balaghat and Barwani reported 13 positive cases each, while Mandsaur reported 15 positive cases. Raisen reported 16 positive cases, while Singrauli reported 15 and Ashok Nagar 14.