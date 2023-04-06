Madhya Pradesh: 14 senior BJP leaders asked to mollify disgruntled elements

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a plan to pacify the angry leaders.

Fourteen senior leaders have been given the responsibility to mollify the old hands of the party.

These leaders will hold meetings with former Nagar Palika chairmen, former presidents of the party’s district units, former legislators, former members of Parliament and others.

The party is doing this exercise to calm down the angry leaders and party workers before the assembly election.

The senior leaders have been allotted districts where they will hold meetings with the disgruntled elements.

The suggestions that will come up at the meetings will be presented to the state party leadership.

Those 14 leaders will stay in the districts and submit a report to the party leadership.

The core committee members will talk about the suggestions and, after this, the angry leaders will be given assignments.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and more than a dozen other senior leaders have been asked to stay in the districts.

Instead of their home districts, these leaders have been given other places, so that they may openly talk to the disgruntled elements.

The BJP’s strategy is to give assignments to the leaders sitting at homes.

They will also take feedback on what is happening on the ground. The central leadership has got information that some leaders in the districts are angry with the organisation.

Also, there were complaints of lack of conversation in the districts. Keeping in mind its adverse impact in the election, the party has plunged into action to soothe the feelings of the discontented leaders.

According to former MP Krishna Murari Moghe, he has been made in-charge of three districts. He has already spent times in two places.

Moghe says he will submit a report to the party’s state organisation which will take a decision on future course of action.

Leaders and districts given to them

Narendra Singh Tomar Indore, Bhopal, Sehore

Kailash Vijayvargiya Jabalpur, Dhar, Rewa, Satna

Rakesh Singh Narmadapuram, Betul, Mandla

Prabhat Jha Khargone, Burhanpur

Makhan Singh Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur

Krishna Murari Moghe Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar

Satyanarayan Jatia Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch

Faggan Singh Kulaste Jhabua, Alirajpur

Gopal Bhargava Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni

Sudhir Gupta Gwalior, Bhind, Morena

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas

Lal Singh Arya Tikamgarh, Katni, Panna, Chhatarpur

Rajendra Shukla Sidhi, Singrauli, Annupur, Umaria,

Shahdol

Maya Singh Rajgarh, Narsinghpur, Datia