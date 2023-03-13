Madhya Pradesh: 14 encroachers nabbed from Kesun forest, 15 at large

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In another instance similar to Burhanpur, at least 14 forest encroachers from Barwani, Khargone were arrested for encroaching on Kesun forest area under Khandwa district on Saturday while 15 miscreants managed to flee from the scene.

Divisional manager of forest development corporation, Charan Singh, received a tip-off regarding forest encroachers.

Following instructions of Singh, a team rushed to Kesun Forest where 30 encroachers were involved in illegally cutting trees. On noticing the forest team, they also attempted to attack them.

The department called additional force and surrounded the encroachers from all sides. Around 15 encroachers managed to flee taking advantage of darkness whereas 14 were arrested including Ramlal, Mandar Singh, Ramesh Subhash, Kamal, Radheshyam among others.

The team including Satyendra Tripathi, Yogendra Singh Narwariya also recovered 14 axes, 7 slings and forest vegetation, peacock feathers, bird's nests and eggs from their possession.

Forest guard Sachin Kaithwas said that the eggs will be sent to the Wildlife Lab in Dehradun for testing to ascertain bird kingdom. The accused will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Deputy ranger Prabhakar Geete said that out of 14 arrested persons, 5 people belong to Khargone. The miscreants tried to encroach the forest area on December 14, but failed in their attempt. The encroachers will be now be dealt with strictly.