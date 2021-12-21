Madhya Pradesh: 100 IAS, IPS & IFS officers under Lokayukta, EOW lens

Bhopal: Around 100 IAS, IPS and IFS officers are facing complaints lodged against them with Lokayukta and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In a written reply to MLA Mewaram Jatav in the Assembly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that as many as 35 IAS officers (from year 2015 to 2021) are facing charges in Lokayukta. Similarly, 19 IFS officers (from 2016 to 2020) and three IPS officers are also facing investigations.

In EOW, 28 IAS officers (from year 2009 to 2021), 18 IFS (2009 to 2021) officers and three IPS officers (2010 to 2020) are facing charges.

The police vigilance department is also conducting investigations against the 13 IPS officers (from year 2009 to 2021) and the crime investigation department (CID) is also conducting investigation of one officer, the chief minister said.

