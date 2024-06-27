Madhya Pardesh: Primary School Runs Under Sky In Satna's Village | FP Photo

Unchehara (Satna): Students of Mughani Kalan primary school in Khokhrra village in Unchehara have to study in open. The school has neither any building nor any provision for drinking water. The district administration barely pays any attention to these issues. As the school set up 11 years ago is run from rented buildings, the students are not provided with any basic facilities – like toilets, drinking water, chairs and tables.

Although two decades have passed since the school was set up, yet the students are deprived of drinking water. Nor is there any kitchen for preparing mid-day meal. As there is no toilet in the school, the students are forced to go to open defecation. He teachers are also facing many problems. The officials of the district administration have been informed about the problems, but they did not bother to construct a building, teachers said.

According to a teacher Umashankar Sharma, lack of basic facilities in the school is hampering their studies. Another teacher Meena Pathak said the education department had been informed about the problems, but they did not construct a building. As a result, the classes are held under trees or under the sky, she said. When the issue was put up before Sarpanch Ram Bhajan Prajapati, he said those who studied in this school came from tribal village.

The students are facing many problems without a building, Prajapati said. In-charge of Janpad Shiska Kendra Pradeep Shrivastava said that the administration had been informed about the schools which did not have buildings. In the area, there are five schools which do not have any buildings and the officials of the district administration have been informed about it, but it is not known when the buildings will be constructed, he said.