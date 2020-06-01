Made in MP: Meet innovators who’ve built Social distancing tool, UV sanitization box to fight corona

As people realise that they have to live with coronavirus, they are finding innovative ways to deal with the pandemic. Several people in the state have developed innovative gadgets to help people fight the menace scientifically.

One of the scientists has developed a low cost gadget that help you to maintain social distancing while others have developed 3-D printed face shield or a UV sanitisation box that can sanitise things that one carries everyday while moving out of house.

“Mobile phone, car or bike keys, currency notes and several other things that we carry everyday are vulnerable to coronavirus. They need to be sanitized properly,” said Harsh Jain from Neemuch. The young innovator has established a company called Etech Robot.

People spray sanitiser on their phones or keys to get rid of coronavirus. “We have prepared a sanitization box where things kept inside get sanitized by UV rays. A box to be used for domestic use costs somewhere between Rs 5000 – Rs 7000, said Jain.

If size of the box is increased, it can sanitise PPE kits as well. The PPE kits, at present, are thrown after one use. They can be used again if sanitized through UV rays. He said that they have prepared a 3D printed face shields that were distributed in Neemuch. The face shield can also be sanitized in the UV box.

Another innovator from Gwalior has developed a social distancing gadget. Uma Shankar Sharma, who works as assistant professor at Rustamji Institute of Technology at Tekanpur, Gwalior, made the gadget that costs only Rs 300. “It is a wearable gadget. It is an electronic device that has sensors inside. If a person comes close to violating distance limit of 6 feet, the sensors raise alert alarm,” said Sharma.

Sharma and Jain said their innovations are indigenous and made up of material found locally. The Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology has started gathering information about such innovators and will organise a special programme on June 5, which is World Environment Day.