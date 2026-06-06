Luxury Car Rental Scam Busted: Gang Sold And Mortgaged Vehicles Worth Crores | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have uncovered a major fraud racket involving rented luxury vehicles, recovering eight high-end cars worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore and arresting one accused.

Police are continuing their search for the alleged masterminds and other members of the gang, Bagsewania police said on Saturday.

According to police, the case came to light after complainant Siddharth Mishra reported that he had come into contact with Syed Jamir in December 2025.

Jamir introduced himself as a car rental businessman and initially gained trust by renting vehicles and making timely payments. Over time, however, he took possession of multiple vehicles, stopped paying rent and avoided returning them.

Police station incharge Amit Soni said that the gang fraudulently sold or mortgaged the rented vehicles by falsely claiming ownership.

To make the deception appear genuine, the accused allegedly created videos and photographs portraying themselves as the legitimate owners of the cars.

Based on information provided by Joshi, police recovered eight vehicles, including three SUVs, a Jeep and four sedan cars.

Police said the gang had so far raised nearly Rs 30 lakh by mortgaging vehicles obtained through the fraud. Investigators believe the overall scam could be worth several crores of rupees.

According to TI, Rahul Joshi has been arrested, while teams are searching for Syed Zameer Khan, Shammi Khan, Sameer Khan and Anurag Maheshwari, who are believed to be key members of the network.