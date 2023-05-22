Lumpy virus: Alert sounded in MP, cases detected in Balaghat, Seoni

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With cases of lumpy virus detected in Balaghat and Seoni, the veterinary department has sounded alert in Madhya Pradesh against the infection. Vaccines are available in sufficient quantity and instructions have been given to monitor the cattle, said the officials. Dr Ramteke, Ddvs bhopal, said, “Alert has been issued in all the districts of state after cases of the infection have surfaced in Balaghat and Seoni. Vaccines are available in all the districts. Instructions have been given to administer vaccines to animals showing symptoms.

Last year also, it was found in many districts in the state. This year, we have issued an alert at an initial stage.” The major symptoms of the infectious viral disease affecting cattle are fever, nasal and lacrimal discharge, ulcers in the eye, swollen lymph nodes and a drop in milk production. The lumpy skin disease infects only cows and buffaloes. There is no danger to humans consuming milk from animals that do not have the symptoms of lumpy infection.

Last year, the disease was confirmed in Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Indore and Khandwa districts, Dhar, Burhanpur, Jhabua, the officials said.