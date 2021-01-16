LUKEWARM VACSCENE IN MADHYA PRADESH

Bhopal: About 5,467 beneficiaries skipped jab against Covid in state on the first day of vaccination drive on Saturday. Their 'fate' will be decided after completion of the first phase of the drive on January 23.

The state recorded 63.62% vaccination on the first day. Around 15,000 were to receive first Covid shot on Saturday. However, only 9,543 turned up. Bhopal reported 51.6% vaccination as against 1,200 beneficiaries only 620 turned up of the first jab of vaccine. Gandhi Medical College vaccinated only 63 out of 190 identified for the first phase. However, AIIMS reported 100% vaccination.

The first of vax-jab was solely for medical fraternity. Healthcare workers, including doctors were selected in the first phase of pan-India vaccination programme. However, low turnout indicated that even medical fraternity was apprehensive of safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Jabalpur recorded 81.3% success on first day. Out of selected 700 beneficiaries, only 572 went for the jab. Indore reported 75.6% vaccination with only 378 out of 500 beneficiaries turning at five vaccination centres. Gwalior recorded 55% success as only 223 out of 400 got themselves vaccinated.Dindori reported highest vaccination of 93%, followed by Khargone with 80%. In Dindori 93 out of identified 100 beneficiaries got themselves vaccinated, while 80 received first shot of the vaccine in Khargone. Neemuch and Rajgarh reported 71% vaccination each. Tikamgarh achieved 75% vaccination, Guna 71%, Dhar 83.3% vaccination.Rewa accounted for the lowest vaccination percentage of 45.3, with Seoni finishing second last with 48% vaccination. Umaria and Annuppur reported 50 per cent vaccination each.