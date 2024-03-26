LS Polls: 'Former Patan MLA May Join BJP,' Says MLA Ajay Vishnoi |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Patan assembly MLA Nilesh Awasthi ‘may’ join BJP sooner as per the party’s MLA Ajay Vishnoi. On Tuesday, Patan’s current MLA Ajay Vishnoi shared this information through his X handle, almost a month ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He wrote, “Former Patan Assembly MLA Nilesh Awasthi bhai is also going to join BJP very soon to help BJP candidate Ashish Dubey bhai.”

“He is confident that BJP will field him from Patan in the upcoming assembly elections, " he concluded.

Vishnoi also claimed that Nilesh Awasthi is alredy gathering people from his area with whom he will join the saffron party. As per the Patan MLA, all Congressmen want to join BJP along with Nilesh Awasthi.

However, there’s still a doubt whether this tweet is a taunt on Nilesh Awasthi or mere a prediction.

More than 16k Congressmen switched to BJP

More than 16,000 people have switched allegiance to the BJP from the Congress and other political parties. Narottam Mishra, a former minister and chairman of the BJP's New Joining Committee, asserted this on Thursday. According to him, MP is breaking away from the great old party and more than 200 leaders are leaving the Congress every day.