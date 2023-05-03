'Looteri Dulhan' who duped several bachelors in MP, Rajasthan arrested in Bhind

Representational Image | Pixabay

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who allegedly looted several bachelors in the name of marriage was finally arrested from Bhind on Wednesday, putting an end to cops' year-long search.

Police have recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from her possession.

The five-member was operating in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had cheated many bachelors in the name of marriage.

Police said in September 2021 they received a complaint of Shiv Kumar Sharma, a resident of village Lilauri in Gormi area of Bhind. In the complaint, he said that he was distressed due to his single status and was desperately looking for an ideal match. Taking advantage of this, Arvind Tiwari, Uma Devi and Sonu Sharma-- residents of Gurjara village, had proposed to get him married to a woman named Poonam Adiya, a resident of Sagar district. The trio, in return, took Rs 3 lakh from him.

However, a few days later, his wife fled the house with jewellery and cash.

Last year, the police had already arrested the mastermind of the gang--Raj Thakur and his other aides and had been searching for the main accused 'looteri dulhan'. Recently, police got a tip off about Poonam's location. Acting on it, the cops arrested her from Gohad Square in Bhind.