Lok Sabha MP Election Live: Postal Ballots To Be Counted First At 29 RO HQs, EC's 116 Central Observers To Monitor Vote Counting

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Postal ballots will be counted first at 29 Returning Officer Headquarters on Tuesday. The postal ballot counting will start from 8 am onwards. In the remaining 23 districts, where postal ballot counting will not take place, EVM counting will commence from 8 am onwards 4 amid three-tier security arrangements.

This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan during the meeting of political parties held on Monday. The CEO said that on completion of counting, postal ballot results will be announced.

As far as EVM vote counting is concerned, the result will be declared after every round. Through postal ballots, 10,26,542 votes have been received. Vote counting will be done in presence of 116 central observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Mobile, laptop, calculator and general electronic device or recording device will be prohibited inside the vote counting center.

He also answered the queries raised by representatives of the political parties. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kaul informed about various processes related with the election.

Meeting was attended by BJP's SS Uppal and Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Congressís JP Dhanopia, AAPís Sumit Chouhan etc.

Three layers of security

Three layers of security have been deployed in counting centres, said Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan."District armed forces will be deployed in the outermost layer, state armed police will be deployed in the intermediate cordon and central forces will be deployed at the innermost cordon," he added.

Counting for 29 LS seats to be held amid tight security, More than 22,595 officials to undertake vote counting work

Counting of votes in all 29 Lok Sabha seats would begin at 8am at 52 district headquarters on Tuesday. More than 22,595 officials would be engaged in counting work. All 116 central observers have reached their respective districts.

CEO Anupam Rajan said that counting day had been declared as dry day. Security arrangements would be taken care of by 18 companies of central forces, 45 companies of SAF and 10,000 jawans of police force.

Strong room would be opened in presence of political parties and their representatives. Around 3,883 tables had been arranged for EVM vote counting and 242 tables for postal ballot counting.

Highest 24-round counting would be done in Pawai assembly seat under Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency. The lowest 12 round vote counting would take place in Sewda assembly seat of Bhind Lok Sabha constituency.

EVM vote counting table would have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant, a counting staff and a micro-observer. Postal ballot counting table will have an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistant and one micro- observer.

Counting agent of candidates too would be present at EVM and postal ballot table.

New Returning Officer in Jabalpur

As Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena is in grief following death of his son on Saturday, the Election Commission has decided to appoint some other officer as Returning Officer in Jabalpur.

D-Day for Alok, Arun and 11 others

It will be interesting to see what the results have in store for the thirteen candidates including BJPís Alok Sharma and Congressís Arun Shrivastava.

For the Bhopal LS seat, 121 tables have been set up for counting of votes polled at all 7 assembly constituencies for Bhopal district.

Counting of votes of 275 polling stations of Assembly constituency Berasia will be done in 18 rounds on 16 tables while counting of votes of 246 polling stations of Bhopal North will be done in 16 rounds on 16 tables.

Similarly, counting of votes of 338 polling stations of Narela will be done in 17 rounds on 21 tables while counting of votes of 236 polling stations of Bhopal South-West will be done in 17 rounds on 14 tables.

The counting of votes of 247 polling stations of Assembly constituency Bhopal Central will be done in 18 rounds on 14 tables while counting of votes of 383 polling stations of Assembly constituency Govindpura will be done in 20 rounds on 20 tables. The †counting of votes of 372 polling stations of Assembly constituency Huzur will be done in 19 rounds on 20 tables.

Assembly constituency - Counting rounds

Berasia - 18

Bhopal North - 16

Narela- 17

Bhopal South-West - 17

Bhopal Central - 18

Govindpura - 20

Huzur 19

Digital screens

The digital† screens have been arranged at 10 major places in Bhopal. The locations, display walls to be installed include Chief Electoral Officer Office, Arera Hills, Nirvachan Sadan, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, DB Mall-MP Nagar, Aashima Mall-Hoshangabad Road, Aura Mall-Shahpura, Main Railway Station Bhopal and near Bake and Shake in 10-Market Market, Depot Square Bhadbhada Road, Vallabh Bhawan-Mantralaya and LalGhati Square.

Result on ECI website

The counting results can also be seen on the Election Commission of India's website https://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App (VHA). The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Apart from this, the counting results will also be displayed on https://ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in.

Traffic has been diverted at Jail Road. Vehicular†movement has been prohibited in stretches between the police control room to District court.