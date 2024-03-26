Lok Sabha Elections: Nakul Nath Gave ₹12 Lakh Loan To Father, Owns Assets Net Worth ₹698 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Nakul Nath is having movable assets worth Rs 650 crore and immovable property worth Rs 48 crore. In the financial year 2022-23, the Congress leader had earned Rs 7.89 crore and his wife Rs 4.39 crore, reveals the affidavit filed by the Congress leader.

Nakul Nath filed his nomination from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Accompanied by his wife and parents, including former MP Alka Nath, Nakul submitted his papers to the returning officer in Chhindwara. Before that, the senior and junior Nath offered prayers at the Lord Hanuman temple in the town.

As per the affidavit, Nakul has Rs 44.97 lakh cash in hand and his wife Priya has only Rs 43,866 cash in hand. Besides India, the Congress leader also has a bank account in Bahrain. Nakul has given a loan of Rs 12 lakh to his father Kamal Nath. Interestingly, the couple does not own any vehicles.

Nakul has given a loan of Rs 12 lakh to his father Kamal Nath. Interestingly, the couple does not own any vehicles. But Nakul is having 147.58 carat diamonds and stones, he is also having 1896 grams of gold bar and jewellery and 7.630 kilogram of silver. The total value of the jewellery is Rs 2.2 crore. Nakul is also having a painting worth Rs 6.46 lakh. On the other hand his wife Priya is having 881.31 carat diamonds and stones, she is having gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh.

After filing the nomination, Nakul Nath said, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will give their love and blessings to me again." Kamal Nath said, "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will side with the truth. My relationship with the people of Chhindwara is familial, not political".His supporters also took out a rally, which was attended by state Congress president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar. In 2019, Nakul Nath won his maiden election from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat by over 37,000 votes against BJP's Nathan Shah. Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Nakul Nath

Movable assets Rs 650 cr

Immovable property Rs 48 cr

Cash in hand Rs 44.97 lakh

147.58 carat diamonds and stones

1,896 grams of gold bar and jewellery

7.630 kg silver.

Total jewellery worth Rs 2.2 crore.

Painting worth Rs 6.46 lakh.

Priya Nath

Rs 43,866 cash in hand

881.31 carat diamonds and stones

Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh