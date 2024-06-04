Lok Sabha Election Effect: Sensex Hits Lifetime High Ahead Of LS Poll Results, Experts Advise Caution Amid Early Trade Euphoria

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Experts have advised the investors not be swayed away by euphoria or panic following the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday. Equities made the sharpest gains in 2024 on Monday with benchmark indices hitting record highs as exit polls predicted a third term for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The market experts have advised the traders and investors to move cautiously even after ascertaining that there is stability and positive swing in the market.

Move cautiously

'Investors should move cautiously even if they are certain that there will be stability in the market. Share market has posted a massive jump in the early trade on Monday banking on the hopes of political stability as predicted by the exit polls. So, they should be cautious over investment as they have already taken the benefit from the market after assembly polls.' --- Rajesh Jain, Chartered Accountant

Stay invested

'Share market opened with an unprecedented uptick on Monday as exit polls showed return of the Modi government for the third straight term. For investors, if they want long term gain, then they should stay with their stocks and not book profit. Similarly, if they have taken 20%-30% gains earlier then they should invest in quality companies.' --- Aditya Manya Jain, MD, Kalpataru Multipliers Pvt Ltd

Taking risks is not always good

'Investors should adopt wait and watch tactic as at this stage when the market at record high speculators too have become active. The investors should move cautiously for any trade and investment. They should invest in good companies which are already doing well in the market. Taking risks is not always good.' --- Suresh Wadhwani, Chartered Accountant