Lockdown pushed Gond artist Balmati Tekam to penury, then a ray of hope splits across the cloudy sky

BHOPAL: The spectre of poverty was hanging over Gond artist Balmati Tekam. She lost all means to keep the wolf out of the door. And this happened because of the corona-induced lockdown.

The situation had come to such a pass that Balmati had to sell a bicycle to meet her four-year-old daughter’s demand for sweetmeats.

The artist hails from Dindori. But she has been living in a rented house in Banganga area, Bhopal, for ten years. Her family comprises her husband and two children: a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. As she failed to pay the rent for four months, her landlord asked her to vacate the residence. She, then, sought help of a social worker, Pooja Iyengar.

Her paintings began to sell. Balmati earned Rs 45,000. Balmati has been working for Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (Trifed) and getting Rs 25,000 a year. She was getting the amount for the paintings she submitted to Trifed. Her husband worked as sanitation worker at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, getting Rs 8,000 a month.

Balmati’s life went on smoothly. But the pandemic devoured their jobs. It was almost impossible for them to feather their nest. They were unable to pay house rent of Rs 3,000 a month for four months. When the landlord asked her to vacate the house, she was beside herself with sadness. Then, a ray of hope split across the cloudy sky.