Light to moderate rain in eastern parts of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light to moderate showers were recorded in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours with Mandla recording the highest 20 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Chhindwara recorded 14 mm rainfall, Malkhanj 5.6 mm, Umaira 3.8 mm, Jabalpur 2.4 mm and Sidhi 1.2 mm, according to IMD office, Bhopal.

The minimum temperature in the last 24 hours in Bhopal was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius while the lowest minimum (average) temperature was 10 degrees in Ratlam, Guna, and Gwalior.

Hill station Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature at 9.5 degree Celsius.

Due to a fresh western disturbance two days ago, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain or drizzle in the eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has also predicted rain these parts as the weather scientists have indicated another round of western disturbances by Friday.

"Some areas in east and west Madhya Pradesh may see light rain within a week again with dry wind, but it would not have much impact on temperature. After next couple days, the temperature will gradually start reaching its normal position," said G.D. Mishra, a senior meteorologist in Bhopal.

Earlier, due to back-to-back western disturbances in the first week of January, many parts of the state had witnessed the heaviest spells of rain along with hail.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:39 AM IST