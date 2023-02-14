Lending life to stones in Bhopal: 16 sculptors from across India take part in 20-day camp Sarjana

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 16 sculptors from across the country are in the city to take part in 20-day camp Sarjana organised at Nilambari Maidan on the premises of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city.

They are making sculptures on Indian culture, Hindu mythology, nature, women, etc using marble and sandstones of different colours like yellow, black, white, which have brought from Makrana and Jaisalmer.

An exhibition of their works will be organised on February 28 - the concluding day of the event. Frees Press talked to some of the sculptors. Excerpts:

Tutu Pattnaik |

Time for art

I am from Odisha but have been living in Delhi for past 41 years. The last time I travelled to Bhopal was in 1989, when I had visited Bharat Bhavan. I have travelled to more than 18 countries. In Europe, common people are interested in the arts. In India, only elite sections have time for the arts. I am making a mythological figure with a human face and an animal body using yellow sandstone from Jaisalmer.

Tutu Pattnaik, Delhi

Renu Bala |

Sculpting fish

I have been into sculpture since 2005. My hometown does not have a tradition of art. I am the first one. When I decided to join this field, my father asked me to do my best in whatever I do. I have visited many countries but I never felt like working there. I always felt I was representing my country. I want to give international exposure to my city. I want to give out the message of happiness, growth and unity through my works. I am sculpting a fish, which will be 12 feet high.

Renu Bala, Pathankot

Tesering Gurmat Kungyam |

Western culture

I graduated from Jammu and completed post graduation from BHU. Initially, I used to make terracotta figurines. Then, I happened to visit Vadodara, where my Guru suggested to me that as Leh is full of stones, I should work on stones. For 13 years now, I have been making sculptures. Yes, changes have come but they don’t signify development. We still copy western culture. I am making an eight-foot sculpture depicting culture of Leh.

Tesering Gurmat Kungyam, Leh

Chita E Gopi |

Challenges galore

This field has challenges - both physical and mental. In the beginning, I found everything very difficult. But with time, I have come to enjoy what I do. My father was a carpenter and was my inspiration. He worked on wood, I work on stone. My husband is a painter. Sculpting is more popular in the west than in our country. I am making a work themed on female body and gender.

Chitra E Gopi, Kerala

Vishal Bhatnagar |

Creativity must

I came to Bhopal 30 years back. At that time, Bharat Bhavan was at the zenith of its glory. However, I could not realise its importance. Today, I feel that I should have explored it. Changes have come out in our field but not all changes are good. Technology has developed but still, creativity is a must. I've been in this field for 25 years. I’m making an eight-foot contemporary work, based on cosmic relations.

Vishal Bhatnagar, Chandigarh

