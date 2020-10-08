Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 9

Madhya Pradesh reported 1715 news positive cases on Thursday with a positive rate seeing a marginal rise. The corona positivity rate climbed to 5.5 per cent on Thursday from 5.1 recorded a previous day.

State reported 1,42,257 positive cases and the toll went to 2547 with 29 new deaths reported in 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, two each in Khargone, Sehore and Chhindwara and one each in Sagar, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Shahdol, Damoh, Datia and Guna. During the day 30796 samples were tested across the state. While there are 16788 active cases in the state, 122687 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 27758 positive cases and 615 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19166 cases and toll to 417 deaths. Ujjain reports 3121 positive cases with 96 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 745 while Neemuch has 2115 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1623 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3526. Jabalpur recorded 10995 cases. Morena recorded 2657 cases while Mandsaur has 1613 cases and Dhar has recorded 2428 cases. Dewas has reported 1659 Cases. Sagar recorded 2735 cases. Tikamgarh has 872 cases and Raisen has recorded 1413 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 993 cases. Sheopur has 911 cases and Rewa has 1885 cases while Rajgarh has 1420 and Barwani recorded 1929 cases. Chhindwara has 1642 and Vidisha has 1809 cases. Shajapur has 998 cases while Damoh has 1851 cases.

Datia has 1278 cases while Satna has 1699 cases and Jhabua has 1536 cases. Panna has 740 cases and Balaghat has 1380 cases while Sehore has 1717 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2064 cases and Narsingpur has 2729 cases while Betul has 2050 cases and Shivpuri has 2371 cases. Ratlam recorded 2149 cases. Chhattarpur has 1326 cases. Ashok Nagar has 519 and Agar-Malwa has reported 413 cases. Sidhi has reported 1011 cases and Singrauli has 1011 cases while Shahdol has 2126 cases. Guna have 812 cases while Anuppur has 1229 cases and Alirajpur has 1004 cases.