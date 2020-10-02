Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 3

In addition to major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, districts sharing borders with the state capital witnessed a spike in corona cases on Friday. Neighbouring Hoshangabad reported 93 positive cases in 24 hours, while the figure in Sehore stood at 40 positives.

The state reported 2314 new cases of coronavirus and 36 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,32,429 and toll 2372, the health department said. . During the day 29504 samples were tested across the state.

There are 20124 active cases and 109611 people have been cured of the infection.

Indore accounts for 24970 positive cases and 578 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19597 cases and toll to 399 deaths.

Ujjain reports 3010 positive cases with 94 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 715 while Neemuch has 2035 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1550 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3395. Jabalpur recorded 10079 cases. Morena recorded 2606 cases while Mandsaur has 1568 cases and Dhar has recorded 2301 cases. Dewas has reported 1515 Cases.

Sagar recorded 2546 cases.Tikamgarh has 829 cases and Raisen has recorded 1282 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 967 cases. Sheopur has 853 cases and Rewa has 1748 cases while Rajgarh has 1322 and Barwani recorded 1849 cases. Chhindwara has 1439 and Vidisha has 1722 cases. Shajapur has 936 cases while Damoh has 1736 cases.

Datia has 1243 cases while Satna has 1554 cases and Jhabua has 1454 cases. Panna has 693 cases and Balaghat has 1196 cases while Sehore has 1608 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1825 cases and Narsingpur has 2511 cases while Betul has 1894 cases and Shivpuri has 2190 cases. Ratlam recorded 2034 cases. Chhattarpur has 1269 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 495 and Agar-Malwa has reported 402 cases. Sidhi has reported 894 cases and Singrauli has 882 cases while Shahdol has 2022 cases. Guna has 773 cases while Anuppur has 1156 cases and Alirajpur has 974 cases.