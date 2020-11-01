Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on November 2

Additional chief secretary (ACS health) Suleman has tested negative on Sunday. Couple of days ago, he had tested positive. Only seven deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in state.

The state reported 723 positive cases taking its tally to 1,72,082 and tolls to 2958. State reported 2.9 per cent positive rate with 24569 samples which was sent for testing. Hundred and fourteen samples were rejected. In last fortnight, positive rate is below three per cent.

In all, 1,107 patients recovered in single day. Total active cases were 8538 while total recovered cases were 1,60,586. Indore reported 77 positives cases and its tally went up to 34119 and toll to 682. Gwalior reported 36 positive cases while Jabalpur reported 34 positive cases.

Rewa reported 21 positive cases while Balaghat reported 19 positive cases. Satna reported 15 and Sidhi reported 14 cases. Shivpuri reported 18 positive cases. Morena reported 16 positive cases. Betul reported 15 positive cases.

Other poll bound districts like Guna, Bhind, Datia, Raisen, Agar-Malwa, Ashoknagar, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Chhattarpur reported less than 10 positive cases.

185 cases in Bhopal

Bhopal reported 185 positive on Sunday and its tally went up to 24846 and toll to 481. AIIMS contributed 15 while Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) contributed 107 test result. LNM and NISHAAD contributed 12 and 13 test result respectively while Core Diagnostic and Chirayu Medical College and Hospital(CMCH) reported one each. Gandhi medical college(GMC) reported six test results. Bansal Hospital and BMHRC issued five and three test results respectively. RKDF released nine test results. Similarly, Parul Hospital and Noble Hospital issued four and three test results. Dr Lalpath lab contributed three test results.