Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 28

Morena reported 46 corona positive cases on Saturday taking its case tally to 324. It also recorded three deaths. For the last couple of days, Morena continued to report major jumps in positive cases.
The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 13,055 positive cases and 550 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,575 positive cases and 218 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2818 cases and 44 positives and 94 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 856 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 392 cases while Neemuch has 436 positives. Khandwa accounts for 301 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 282. Jabalpur recorded 380. Dhar has reported 170 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 334 cases.
Morena recorded 278 while Mandsaur recorded 109. Dewas has reported 213 each. Sagar recorded 328. Raisen has recorded 109 and Bhind has till date account for 198 cases. Sheopur has 70 while Rajgarh has 85 and Barwani recorded 106 cases. Chhindwara has 48 and Vididha has 44 while Ashok Nagar reported 43. Rewa has 51 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 49. Ratlam recorded 147. Chhattarpur has 55 and Shajapur has 56 cases.
Panna has 33 cases while Damoh and Tikamgarh each has 34 cases. Shivpuri has 33 positive cases. Dindori, Narsingpur have 30 each. Anupur has 29. Panna and Shivpuri have 33 cases each.
Harda has 28 cases while Datia and Shahdol have 21 cases each. Balaghat and Sidhi have 20 while Katni and Jhabua have 15 each. Shahdol has 19.
Sehore have 13 while Sidhi has 19 and Umaria has 10. Guna and Seoni recorded 14 cases each. Agar-Malwa and Singrauli have found 16 each while Alirajpur recorded 3 and Anuppur recorded 26. Ashok Nagar has 40. Mandla has reported six cases. Katni reported 12. Niwari has 8.
As per health department, 247 positive cases were reported in state on Friday. During the day 7484 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 13055 positive cases and death tolls are 550 while 2444 are active cases and 9971 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
