Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 28

Morena reported 46 corona positive cases on Saturday taking its case tally to 324. It also recorded three deaths. For the last couple of days, Morena continued to report major jumps in positive cases.

The state's tally on Saturday evening stood at 13,055 positive cases and 550 deaths. Indore accounts for 4,575 positive cases and 218 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 2818 cases and 44 positives and 94 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 69 deaths and 856 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 392 cases while Neemuch has 436 positives. Khandwa accounts for 301 positive cases and Khargone's corona tally stands at 282. Jabalpur recorded 380. Dhar has reported 170 positive cases and Gwalior recorded 334 cases.

Morena recorded 278 while Mandsaur recorded 109. Dewas has reported 213 each. Sagar recorded 328. Raisen has recorded 109 and Bhind has till date account for 198 cases. Sheopur has 70 while Rajgarh has 85 and Barwani recorded 106 cases. Chhindwara has 48 and Vididha has 44 while Ashok Nagar reported 43. Rewa has 51 and Hoshangabad has 41. Betul has 49. Ratlam recorded 147. Chhattarpur has 55 and Shajapur has 56 cases.