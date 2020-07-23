Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 23

Cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria, who had accompanied Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Lucknow to offer tributes to Governor Lalji Tandon, tested positive for corona on Thursday. He has been admitted to Chirayu Hospital.
Later, he had also attended cabinet meeting thus coming in contact with many ministers, leaders and officials during the last three to four days before testing positive.
Meanwhile, state’s tally on Thursday evening stood at 25,668 positive cases and 780 deaths. Ten deaths were reported in last 24 hours.
As per health department, 826 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 13,866 samples were tested across the state.
Indore accounts for 6,457 positive cases and 301 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 5,064 cases and 148 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 71 deaths and 1,056 positive cases. Burhanpur reported 451 cases, Neemuch 566, Khandwa 548, Khargone 582, Jabalpur 884, Morena 1,410, Mandsaur 331, Dhar 334, Dewas 400, Sagar 579, Tikamgarh 273, Raisen 247, Bhind 423, Sheopur 194, Rajgarh 199, Barwani 301, Chhindwara 104, Rewa 167, Vidisha 211, Shajapur 241, Damoh 102, Ashok Nagar 79, Datia 168, Satna 89 and Jhabua 97 cases.
Panna has 83 cases, Balaghat 85, Sehore 123, Hoshangabad and Narsingpur 116 cases each, Betul 176, Shivpuri 258, Ratlam 344, Chhattarpur 180, Agar-Malwa and Anuppur have 67 cases each and Katni has reported 71 cases.
Sidhi has 62, Singrauli 69, Dindori 32, Umaria 35, Alirajpur 91, Guna 60, Shahdol 54, Niwari 28, Seoni 29 and Mandla 20 cases.