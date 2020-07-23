Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on July 23

Cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria, who had accompanied Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Lucknow to offer tributes to Governor Lalji Tandon, tested positive for corona on Thursday. He has been admitted to Chirayu Hospital.

Later, he had also attended cabinet meeting thus coming in contact with many ministers, leaders and officials during the last three to four days before testing positive.

Meanwhile, state’s tally on Thursday evening stood at 25,668 positive cases and 780 deaths. Ten deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

As per health department, 826 positive cases were reported in state on Thursday. During the day 13,866 samples were tested across the state.