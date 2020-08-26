Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 27

BHOPAL: Public works department principal secretary Niraj Mandloi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Earlier, IAS officers like J Vijay Kumar, Pallavi Jain, Sanjay Dubey, Ajay Gangwar, Arvind Dubey, Saurav Mishra and Girish Sharma had tested corona positive.

The state recorded 57,032 positive cases with death toll reaching 1,282 on Wednesday. Indore accounts for 11,860 positive cases and 371 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 10,176 cases and 266 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 78 deaths and 1,624 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 548 while Neemuch has 1120 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 867 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,374. Jabalpur recorded 3,456 cases.

Morena recorded 2009 cases while Mandsaur has 719 cases and Dhar has 765 cases. Dewas has reported 634 cases. Sagar recorded 1,050 cases. Tikamgarh has 385, Raisen has 616 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 574 cases. Sheopur has 439 cases, Rewa has 652 cases while Rajgarh has 756 and Barwani has 1,062 cases. Chhindwara has 411 and Vidisha has 764 cases. Shajapur reported 423 cases while Damoh reported 561 cases.

Datia has 569 cases while Satna has 452 cases and Jhabua has 521 cases. Panna has 229 cases and Balaghat has 255 cases while Sehore has 598 cases.

Hoshangabad has 490 cases and Narsinghpur has 338 cases while Betul has 588 cases and Shivpuri has 702 cases. Ratlam recorded 870 cases. Chhatarpur has 539 cases.

Ashoknagar has 165 and Agar-Malwa has reported 177 cases. Sidhi has reported 268 cases and Singrauli has 330 cases while Shahdol has 409 cases. Guna has 254 cases while Anuppur has 335 cases and Alirajpur has 417 cases. Katni has 427 cases while Umaria has 110 cases and Seoni has reported 211 cases. Dindori has 126 cases and Niwari has 149 cases while Mandla has reported 144 cases. As per health department, 1,232 positive cases were reported in state on Wednesday. During the day 21,462 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases: 57,032. Deaths: 1,282. Active cases: 12,336. Cured: 43,246