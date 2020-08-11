Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 12

Madhya Pradesh recorded 4 per cent positive percentage on Tuesday. On August 6, it was 9.8 per cent. It shows the drastic fall in positive case in the samples sent for testing.
State recorded 18 deaths in last 24 hours. The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 40,841 positive cases and 1033 deaths. Indore accounts for 8900 positive cases and 336 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8183 cases and 226 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 75 deaths and 1341 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 502 while Neemuch has 847 positives. Khandwa accounts for 720 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 954. Jabalpur recorded 1939 cases. Gwalior recorded 3064.
Morena recorded 1814 cases while Mandsaur has 520 cases and Dhar has recorded 509 cases. Dewas has reported 499 cases. Sagar recorded 807 cases. Tikamgarh has 340 cases and Raisen has recorded 432 cases while Bhind has till date account for 508 cases. Sheopur has 321 cases and Rewa have 451 cases while Rajgarh has 426 and Barwani recorded 918 cases. Chhindwara has 239 and Vidisha has 431 cases. Shajapur has 321 cases while Damoh has 367 cases.
Datia has 322 cases while Satna has 278 cases and Jhabua has 237 cases. Panna has 154 cases and Balaghat has 173 cases while Sehore has 388 cases.
Hoshangabad has 3005 cases and Narsingpur has 242 cases while Betul has 307 cases and Shivpuri has 367 cases. Ratlam recorded 541 cases. Chhattarpur has 398 cases.
Ashok Nagar has 124 cases and Sidhi has reported 135 cases while Agar-Malwa has 110 cases. Singrauli has 190 cases while Shahdol has 145 cases and Guna have 106 cases. Anuppur has 90 cases and Alirajpur has 214 while Katni has 265 cases. Umaria has 56 cases and Seoni has reported 76 cases.
Dindori has 58 cases and Niwari has 66 cases while Mandla has reported 74 cases. As per health department, 950 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day21217 samples were tested across the state.
