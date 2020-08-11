Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on August 12

Madhya Pradesh recorded 4 per cent positive percentage on Tuesday. On August 6, it was 9.8 per cent. It shows the drastic fall in positive case in the samples sent for testing.

State recorded 18 deaths in last 24 hours. The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 40,841 positive cases and 1033 deaths. Indore accounts for 8900 positive cases and 336 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 8183 cases and 226 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 75 deaths and 1341 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 502 while Neemuch has 847 positives. Khandwa accounts for 720 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 954. Jabalpur recorded 1939 cases. Gwalior recorded 3064.

Morena recorded 1814 cases while Mandsaur has 520 cases and Dhar has recorded 509 cases. Dewas has reported 499 cases. Sagar recorded 807 cases. Tikamgarh has 340 cases and Raisen has recorded 432 cases while Bhind has till date account for 508 cases. Sheopur has 321 cases and Rewa have 451 cases while Rajgarh has 426 and Barwani recorded 918 cases. Chhindwara has 239 and Vidisha has 431 cases. Shajapur has 321 cases while Damoh has 367 cases.