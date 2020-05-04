Latest coronavirus news from Bhopal on April 4

With 16 new cases, corona tally stands at 571 in city

As many as 16 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in state capital on Sunday taking the city's tally to 571. No death was reported in the city in the last 24 hours. In MP Nagar Zone-1, a vegetable vendor and two others were tested positive for the deadly contagion. All patients have been hospitalised. Other cases were reported from Jehangirabad, Bhudwara and Shahjehabad area. Two people were diagnosed corona positive at Noor Bagh campus.

Three more COVID-19 patients were admitted to AIIMS Bhopal. Total 48 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the ace medical facility. Forty three patients are receiving treatment at COVID-19 wards and are clinically stable. Five are critically ill and are on oxygen support, according to institute officials. All admitted patients are receiving treatment as per medical protocol. Two people were got discharge after successful treatment on Saturday. Patients expressed their gratitude towards the AIIMS and all medical team for the care and services.

So far four patients have died at AIIMS.507 tests were conducted in AIIMS Bhopal lab on Sunday. Ten new cases were diagnosed. Apart from it, repeat positive were five.

53 more patients, discharged from Chirayu Hospital

Chirayu Hospital discharged 53 more corona patients on Sunday. According to reports, 25 patients were discharged in the morning and 28 in the evening.

The hospital has so far cured 296 patients, and all of them returned homes hale and hearty.

A march-past was organised and national flag hoisted in honour of doctors of the hospital and discharged patients. After that, national song was sung.

The army helicopters showered flower petals on the discharged patients and corona warriors.

Now, the number of patients discharged is more than that of those who have been tested positive for the disease and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Some outsiders were also among those who were discharged on Sunday.

CMD of Chirayu Hospital Dr Ajay Goenka said he was thankful to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and officers who made Chirayu into a centre for treating corona patients.

Dr Goenka advised the discharged patients to remain indoors for 14 days. The patients appreciated the state government and Chirayu Hospital.

They said they were afraid of hearing the name of the coronavirus, but the treatment they were given at the hospital boosted their morale.