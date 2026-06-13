Labourer Brutally Beaten By Man In MP's Satna; VIDEO Shows Wife Pleading For Mercy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was brutally beaten by a man in Satna on Saturday.
The incident took place near Nagod Bus Stand in Satna, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.
The video shows a man beating the labourer. The incident appears to have taken place on a terrace.
During the assault, the labourer's wife can be seen pleading with the man to stop. She repeatedly requests him to leave her husband.
Watch the video below :
However, the man continues the assault. He is seen holding the labourer by his hair and beating him.
The video has drawn strong reactions on social media. Many users have called the incident disturbing and demanded action against those responsible.
The reason behind the assault is not yet known. Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.
But, the video is being widely circulated on social media, with the appeal being made to the CM and state police.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited, and the matter will be updated as more information becomes available.