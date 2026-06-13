Labourer Brutally Beaten By Man In MP's Satna; VIDEO Shows Wife Pleading For Mercy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was brutally beaten by a man in Satna on Saturday.

The incident took place near Nagod Bus Stand in Satna, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a man beating the labourer. The incident appears to have taken place on a terrace.

During the assault, the labourer's wife can be seen pleading with the man to stop. She repeatedly requests him to leave her husband.

Watch the video below :

However, the man continues the assault. He is seen holding the labourer by his hair and beating him.

The video has drawn strong reactions on social media. Many users have called the incident disturbing and demanded action against those responsible.

Hon'ble @DGP_MP Sir,

This Satna video is deeply disturbing. A poor labourer appears to be subjected to brutal and inhuman treatment while his wife desperately pleads for help. If verified,the accused must face the strictest legal Action.@CMMadhyaPradesh @MPPoliceDeptt @ips_kmak https://t.co/U6uqiRwOsm — Rajesh Surana 🇮🇳 (@rajsuranaNCIB) June 13, 2026

The reason behind the assault is not yet known. Police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

🚨 Heartbreaking: Poor Labourer Brutally Beaten as Helpless Wife Pleads in Tears



A shocking video from Nagod Bus Stand, Satna, Madhya Pradesh has gone viral.



A poor labourer was mercilessly thrashed by a mob while his wife desperately folded her hands, crying and begging them… pic.twitter.com/2MW2RNsA7F — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 12, 2026

But, the video is being widely circulated on social media, with the appeal being made to the CM and state police.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited, and the matter will be updated as more information becomes available.