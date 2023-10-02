MP's Treat For Wildlife Enthusiasts: Gates Of Kuno National Park Reopen After 3 Months

Kuno National Park |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Starting from October 1, two gates of Kuno National Park, namely Peepalwada and Ahera, have been opened for visitors. However, the main gate at Tikartoli will remain closed for now, mainly due to the presence of large barriers for cheetahs, making it unsafe for tourists to observe them.

While the Tikartoli gate is closed, visitors can still enjoy the sight of various wildlife such as sloth bears, elephants, deer, and many other animals in Kuno National Park.

It's essential to note that during the breeding season of wildlife, from June 30 to September 30 every year, parks, including Kanha National Park, are usually closed to tourists to minimize disturbance to the animals.

With this period now over, the gates of Kuno National Park are open again for tourists. The decision to keep the Tikartoli gate closed is to ensure the safety and well-being of cheetahs, as the area inside this gate is their significant habitat. Noise within this area could stress the cheetahs, and there are also various issues related to their protection.

Officials have decided to keep the Tikartoli gate closed for now to address these concerns. Visitors are encouraged to explore and enjoy the beauty of Kuno National Park through the Peepalwada and Ahera gates.