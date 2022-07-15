Kubareshwar Dham tragedy: Woman killed, several devotees injured in dome collapse in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unexpected turn of events during 'Guru Purnima celebrations at the under-construction Kubareshwar Dham near Sehore, a woman named Uma Bai lost her life whereas 15 devoteesí sustained injuries after a dome of Bhojshala here collapsed amidst rain on late Wednesday evening.

All the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment where gauging the condition of the two seriously injured devotees, were rushed to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. The collector after visiting hospital met the injured devotees and later a three-member team was formed to carry out a probe into the incident.

ASP Jitesh Garg said that thousands of devotees were present here on Wednesday due to Guru Purnima festival. Pandit Pradeep Mishra also recited the Shiva Purana katha here. Later in the evening around 8:30 pm, the dome of 'Annapoorna Bhojshala' collapsed due to gusty winds followed by rain.

Although there were not many people present there. the police and administration officials reached the spot. Pandit Pradeep Mishra also reached the hospital to know about the condition of the injured devotees. MLA Sudesh Rai, collector Chandra Mohan Thakur, SP Mayank Awasthi and other officials reached the spot too.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, additional collector Guncha Sanovar has formed a three-member inquiry committee, which will investigate the entire matter. Sehore SDM Aman Mishra, public works department (PWD) Sehore's Executive Engineer RG Shakya, Budni public works department's executive engineer Sunil Kaurav are included in the inquiry committee.

The investigation team reached the spot on Thursday morning, who have inspected the entire site, questioned members of the managing committee and the devotees who were eyewitnesses of the incident.

It is worth noting that under the aegis of Vitthalesh Committee in Kubereshwar Dham, Shiva Mahapuran was going on for a week and with the conclusion of this event, the initiation ceremony was organised on Guru Purnima, in which devotees from all over the country had arrived here.

