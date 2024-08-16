 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have Done' Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have Done' Remark

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have Done' Remark

She criticized the current government, saying it reflects poorly on the INDI Alliance and claimed that law and order in West Bengal is in complete disarray.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday; VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's national spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, sharply criticised the West Bengal government over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Bhopal on Friday, Ilmi accused the West Bengal government of trying to protect those responsible for the crime.

FPJ Shorts
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know
Read Also
'Child-Trade' In Madhya Pradesh?Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Writes To PM Modi Over Sale Of Children...
article-image

Ilmi further criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, calling it unfortunate that they are allegedly deflecting blame by suggesting that individuals with names like Ram or Shyam are involved in the incident. She deemed this a shameful tactic, accusing the West Bengal government of trying to manipulate the narrative rather than focussing on the facts of the case.

Ilmi questioned why Mamata Banerjee has not addressed why the hospital’s CCTV cameras were not working at the time of the crime or who might have tried to cover up the incident. She criticised the current government, saying it reflects poorly on the INDI Alliance, and claimed that law and order in West Bengal is in complete disarray.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Medical Services Hit As Junior Doctors Go On Strike In Madhya Pradesh;...
article-image

Imli VS Sardesai

Imli, recently, captured headlines for filing a defamation case against prime time news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, after he accused her of misbehaving and abusing journalists. The Delhi High Court, on August 13, ordered Sardesai to take down the video against Imli.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

MP August 16 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected Across State; Flood Warning Issued For Rajgarh,...

VIDEO: Police Constable Assaulted By Drunkard After He Catches Him Doing Obscene Act In Temple, His...

VIDEO: Police Constable Assaulted By Drunkard After He Catches Him Doing Obscene Act In Temple, His...

22-Year-Old MBBS Student Falls From 4th Floor In Gwalior, Dies; Had Come Home For Vacation From...

22-Year-Old MBBS Student Falls From 4th Floor In Gwalior, Dies; Had Come Home For Vacation From...

'Child-Trade' In Madhya Pradesh?Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Writes To PM Modi Over Sale Of Children...

'Child-Trade' In Madhya Pradesh?Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Writes To PM Modi Over Sale Of Children...