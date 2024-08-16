Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have Done' Remark

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday; VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's national spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, sharply criticised the West Bengal government over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Bhopal on Friday, Ilmi accused the West Bengal government of trying to protect those responsible for the crime.

Ilmi further criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, calling it unfortunate that they are allegedly deflecting blame by suggesting that individuals with names like Ram or Shyam are involved in the incident. She deemed this a shameful tactic, accusing the West Bengal government of trying to manipulate the narrative rather than focussing on the facts of the case.

Ilmi questioned why Mamata Banerjee has not addressed why the hospital’s CCTV cameras were not working at the time of the crime or who might have tried to cover up the incident. She criticised the current government, saying it reflects poorly on the INDI Alliance, and claimed that law and order in West Bengal is in complete disarray.

