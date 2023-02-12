Khelo India 2022: Vedaant Madhavan wins 7 medals, 5 gold & 2 silver

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, son of Ranganathan Madhavan (R. Madhavan), shone in the swimming events of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which concluded here in Bhopal on February 11 with 7 medals.

Actor R. Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers on twitter. He wrote: VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of Fernandes Apeksha (6 golds, 1 silver, PB $ records) & Vedaant Madhavan (5 golds & 2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts and Chouhan Shivraj & Anurag Thakur for the brilliant Khelo India in MP. So proud.

National record holder swimmer Vedaant created waves in swimming events with 7 medals including 5 gold and two silver in team and individual events.

Vedaant received the winning trophy during during the closing ceremony.

Here's the medal tally of Madhavan

5 gold and 2 silver

Gold in 200m freestyle men with timing of 1:55.39 minutes.

Gold in 1500m freestyle men with timing of 16:16.74 minutes.

Silver in 400m freestyle men with timing of 4:09.61 minutes.

Gold in 100m freestyle men with timing of 52.97 seconds.

Gold in 100m medley (team event) with timing of 3:59.57 minutes

Silver in 800m freestyle event with timing of 8:31.13 minutes.

Gold in 4×100m freestyle(team event) with timing of 3:37.65 minutes.

