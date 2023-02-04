Khelo India 2022: Farmers’ daughter from Haryana breaks her U-18 national record 4th time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Loud cheers, enthusiastic clapping and athletes dancing in spectators' wing. This is what the spectators at Tatya Tope Stadium witnessed on Saturday when Deepika from Haryana broke her own Under-18 national record for the fourth time in a row.

Deepika broke her Under-18 record for the fourth time in a row and created a new national record of 55.19 metres in javelin throw. Earlier, Deepika had breached her under-16 national record two times in a row. She has broken six national records so far.

The 17-year-old javelin thrower hails from small town of Fatehabad where her father is a farmer. Deepika participated in several national and international championships where she has won medals for her state and country. Deepika is also one of the highest-ranked javelin throwers in under-18 categories in the country.

18-yr-old boxer who wants to fulfil father's wish wins gold

At Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh, 18-year-old boxer Kunal Ghorpade of Pune, Maharashtra, won gold medal in 67-71kg category on Saturday. He began playing the sport in 2012, inspired by his father. He aspires to win an Olympic medal.

Kunal had previously won silver and bronze medals but this is his first gold medal. He said, "Winning my first gold and that too at Khelo India Youth Games was quite overwhelming. I will keep setting the bars higher."

When asked about his journey, Kunal said it all began with his father's desire to introduce his kids to boxing because he was a boxer but lack of resources and parental support confined him.

"My father has been my biggest support. I want to fulfil his dream of becoming a successful boxer so he can live it through me," Kunal added. Kunal wants to dedicate his gold medal to his coach.

