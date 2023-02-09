Khelo India 2022: Day 11; MP athletes win 10 medals; stands third with 73 medals

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes won 10 medals on the 11th day of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), 2022. The 10 medals include two gold, five silver and three bronze. With 10 medals added to the kitty, Madhya Pradesh remains in third place with 73 medals, including 28 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze.

On the 11th day of the competition, MP athletes won medals in rowing, swimming, mallakhamb, wrestling and many other disciplines at the Khelo India Youth Games, 2022.

Rowing

Rowing competitions ended on Thursday in Bhopal's Upper Lake, with Madhya Pradesh rowers winning the overall championship trophy in the men's category in their home waters and the second-place in the women's category.

In the boys’ category, Haryana rowers came second and became the first runners-up, whereas Odisha rowers came in third and became the second runners-up. In the girls’ category, Kerala rowers came first and lifted the overall championship trophy. Haryana took the second position and became the first runner-up, whereas host Madhya Pradesh clinched the second runner-up trophy and came third.

Swimming

Madhya Pradesh won its first medal in swimming events at KIYG, 2022 on Thursday at Prakash Taran Pushkar as Siddhant Singh Jadon of Madhya Pradesh won silver in the men's 50-metre backstroke with a timing of 27.86 seconds.

Hockey

The men's and women's hockey team of Madhya Pradesh have earned their place in the finals by performing excellently. The girls will face Jharkhand and the boys will face Odisha in the final match to be played on Friday.

Wrestling

Haryana won most of the medals on the second day of wrestling, whereas MP won only one medal in wrestling on Thursday. As state wrestler Rohit Prajapat won a silver medal in the 71 kg freestyle category.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)