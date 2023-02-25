Khajuraho's children park is now G20 Namo Children park after delegates plant saplings

Foreign delegates plant saplings |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Foreign delegates and representatives of G20 nations bid farewell to the culture meet with planting saplings at Namo Children Park in Khajuraho on Saturday. With the move, the delegates aim to send the message of 'Go-Green' to the world

On the occasion, Khajuraho MP VD Sharma said that now the park would be known as G20 Namo Children Park. He directed officials to take care of these plants and put up a name plate of the representative who has sown it, near the plants.

Notably, a three-day meet of Cultural Working Group that was being held in Khajuraho concluded on Saturday.

During their 3-day tour in Khajuraho, the delegates visited Western Group of Temples-- which include Devi Jagdambika temple, Kandariya Mahadev and more, and were awestruck by the beauty and fine work on walls.

The delegates received a 'tilak' welcome by the school students, NCC cadets and artistes. Artistes performed Bundelkhand's famous Ramtula Bagh Yantra music and folk dance at the West Temple premises for the foreign guests.